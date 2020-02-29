ECC (ECC) Trading 55.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 29th. During the last week, ECC has traded down 55.6% against the US dollar. ECC has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $17.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECC coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and C-Patex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00040199 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00071442 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000875 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,696.79 or 1.00375626 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000964 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00070474 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000409 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001332 BTC.

ECC Coin Profile

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ECC is ecc.network.

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

