EDC Blockchain Price Hits $0.0038 on Exchanges (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $10.08 million and $143,198.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, P2PB2B, DigiFinex and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00040479 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00071241 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,603.14 or 0.99596299 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000964 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00069214 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000410 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001322 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com.

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, DigiFinex, LocalTrade, P2PB2B and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

