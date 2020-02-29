Edgeless Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $746.00 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $746.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.48 or 0.02508328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00228377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless’ launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io.

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Upbit, Bittrex, Liqui, HitBTC, ABCC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

