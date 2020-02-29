EDRCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20.00 (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. In the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. EDRCoin has a total market capitalization of $37,387.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDRCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About EDRCoin

EDRCoin (CRYPTO:EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash.

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

