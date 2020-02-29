Egoras Dollar (EUSD) Trading Up 11.3% Over Last Week

Egoras Dollar (CURRENCY:EUSD) traded up 50.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 29th. Egoras Dollar has a total market cap of $3.30 million and $325,763.00 worth of Egoras Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egoras Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00004999 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Egoras Dollar has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00037151 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00431688 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001400 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001720 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011819 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Egoras Dollar

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) is a token. Egoras Dollar’s total supply is 10,477,767 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,610,617 tokens. The official website for Egoras Dollar is egoras.com.

Egoras Dollar Token Trading

