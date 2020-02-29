Eidoo (EDO) Trading 19.9% Lower This Week

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Over the last week, Eidoo has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. Eidoo has a total market cap of $12.82 million and approximately $137,848.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eidoo token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Binance, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Eidoo

Eidoo launched on September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,280,716 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,946,271 tokens. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/. Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io.

Buying and Selling Eidoo

Eidoo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, Binance and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eidoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eidoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

