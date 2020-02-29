Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Tops $0.0651 on Exchanges

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 29th. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000761 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Poloniex, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $14.29 million and approximately $571,978.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00684910 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011211 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007676 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,430,174 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

