El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,809 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.40% of El Paso Electric worth $10,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in El Paso Electric by 509.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,057,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,958,000 after buying an additional 884,132 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in El Paso Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,384,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in El Paso Electric by 522.8% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 207,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,911,000 after buying an additional 174,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in El Paso Electric by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,354,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,990,000 after buying an additional 130,578 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in El Paso Electric by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,027,000 after buying an additional 100,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, El Paso Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of EE opened at $67.87 on Friday. El Paso Electric has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $69.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

