El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Short Interest Update

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the January 30th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.9 days. Currently, 24.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim set a $15.00 target price on shares of El Pollo LoCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of El Pollo LoCo to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. El Pollo LoCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,456,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,195,000 after acquiring an additional 273,718 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,452,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,985,000 after buying an additional 24,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 519,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after buying an additional 96,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo LoCo stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.72 million, a PE ratio of -429.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. El Pollo LoCo has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $16.65.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

