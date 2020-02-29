Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,565 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 12.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 21,438 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,844,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

ELAN stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.