Elastos Tops One Day Volume of $569,365.00 (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 29th. Elastos has a market capitalization of $35.85 million and $569,365.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for about $1.98 or 0.00022925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, CoinEgg and Bit-Z. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.31 or 0.02443245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00225507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00048445 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127487 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elastos’ launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,948,367 coins and its circulating supply is 18,081,020 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bit-Z, Huobi, BCEX, Kucoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

