Electra Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 29th. One Electra coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. Electra has a market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $4,499.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electra has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electra

ECA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,524,912,153 coins and its circulating supply is 28,657,755,600 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org.

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CoinFalcon, CoinBene, Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

