electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.88.

ECOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on electroCore from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut electroCore from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOR. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in electroCore in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in electroCore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in electroCore by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in electroCore by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 100,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in electroCore by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 35,001 shares during the last quarter. 10.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of electroCore stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. electroCore has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $9.10.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

