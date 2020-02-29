Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,566 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.05% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $67,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 187.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.77, for a total value of $25,151,700.00. Insiders sold 1,332,350 shares of company stock valued at $174,432,582 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.31.

Shares of LLY opened at $126.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.21. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.03.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

