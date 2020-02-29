Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.31.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $126.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $147.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total value of $1,312,151.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,015,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,767,331,888.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,332,350 shares of company stock worth $174,432,582 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

