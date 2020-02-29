Elrond (ERD) Trading Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Elrond token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance DEX, Dcoin and Binance. Elrond has a market cap of $15.60 million and $2.90 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elrond has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.62 or 0.02592151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00225574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00047642 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00135548 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond's genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond's total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,790,556,005 tokens.

Elrond's official website is elrond.com. Elrond's official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bilaxy, Binance and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

