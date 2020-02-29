Elrond Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.83 Million (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 29th. Elrond has a total market cap of $15.69 million and $2.83 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elrond has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One Elrond token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance DEX, Dcoin and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.14 or 0.02473815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00226106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00048806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00128378 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,790,556,005 tokens. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Binance, Bilaxy and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

