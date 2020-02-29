Elysian (ELY) Trading Down 37.4% Over Last 7 Days

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 29th. Elysian has a total market cap of $49,299.00 and $263,440.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. During the last week, Elysian has traded down 37.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.07 or 0.02625350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00227357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00048321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00135401 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely.

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, YoBit, BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

