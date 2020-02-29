Elysium (ELS) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Elysium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the dollar. Elysium has a market capitalization of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elysium Profile

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

