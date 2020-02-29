Emercoin (EMC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6,784.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Emercoin has a total market cap of $3.61 million and $6,784.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0797 or 0.00000924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, xBTCe and Tux Exchange. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00318536 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000270 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,278,854 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com.

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Crex24, Tux Exchange, xBTCe, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Upbit, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

