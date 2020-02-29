Eminer (EM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.95 Million

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. One Eminer token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including OKEx and Biki. Eminer has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Eminer has traded down 21% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Eminer alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.42 or 0.02471331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00226589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00048833 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00128337 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Eminer Token Profile

Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 587,739,556 tokens. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans. Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro. The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525.

Eminer Token Trading

Eminer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Biki. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.