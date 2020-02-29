Eminer Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.38 Million (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 29th. One Eminer token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including Biki and OKEx. During the last week, Eminer has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. Eminer has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $2.38 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.84 or 0.02581785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00226298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00047707 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00135213 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Eminer Token Profile

Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 587,739,556 tokens. Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro. The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans.

Eminer Token Trading

Eminer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Biki and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

