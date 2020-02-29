Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires 6,000 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.18% of Everbridge worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVBG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Everbridge by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Everbridge by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $105.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.75 and a 200-day moving average of $81.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Everbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $109.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $273,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,730.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 2,225 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total transaction of $203,231.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,056.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,356 shares of company stock valued at $10,718,967 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

