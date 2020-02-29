Employees Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 55.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNT opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $60.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNT. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.86.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

