Employees Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,884 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Zendesk worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 833.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 19,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $326,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,848.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $326,812.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,460.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,304 shares of company stock worth $11,833,427 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Zendesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

Zendesk stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Zendesk Inc has a one year low of $62.38 and a one year high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.61 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

