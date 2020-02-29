Employees Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of New York Community Bancorp worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 93.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 359,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 174,122 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 104.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $823,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,814,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 308.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,818 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYCB stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

