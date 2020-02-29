Employees Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,585 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 22,319 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SEA were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,430,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $97,735,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,043,646 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $82,195,000 after buying an additional 94,232 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,327,000. Sloane Robinson LLP boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 1,195,800 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,012,000 after buying an additional 222,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 690,635 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $27,777,000 after buying an additional 43,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

Shares of SE opened at $45.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.61. Sea Ltd has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

