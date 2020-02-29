Employees Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 46,214 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.12% of II-VI worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 264,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 44,738 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,861,000 after purchasing an additional 71,611 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $29.69 on Friday. II-VI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $666.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $975,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,332,656.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $353,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,800 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James cut shares of II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of II-VI from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

II-VI Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

