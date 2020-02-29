Employees Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.47% of Varex Imaging worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varex Imaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

In other news, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $390,567.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,340.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $39,275.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,423.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VREX opened at $23.27 on Friday. Varex Imaging Corp has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $895.90 million, a P/E ratio of 72.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

