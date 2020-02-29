Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $2.93 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 180.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 98,502 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.11% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LSCC. William Blair began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

LSCC opened at $17.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $84,912.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,058 shares in the company, valued at $782,565.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $1,876,941.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,317.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,030 shares of company stock worth $2,111,914. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

