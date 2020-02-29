Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $3.90 Million Stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of WPX Energy worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at $727,990.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WPX opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. WPX Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.17.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.95 million. Analysts forecast that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WPX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on WPX Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

WPX Energy Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

