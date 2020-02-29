Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.09% of BWX Technologies worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWXT stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. BWX Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $46.05 and a 1-year high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $501.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.02 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 77.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group raised their price target on BWX Technologies to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,751,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

