Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $5.64 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 67,200 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Yum! Brands by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on YUM. Cowen downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

NYSE YUM opened at $89.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.44. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.41.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

