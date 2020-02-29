Employees Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of IAA worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAA by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get IAA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $42.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.81. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.74.

IAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. IAA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.71.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.