Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $4.27 Million in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 144,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.09% of Envista as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Envista in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000.

Get Envista alerts:

NASDAQ NVST opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $720.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVST. Evercore ISI began coverage on Envista in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.