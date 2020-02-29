Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $5.20 Million in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 80,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $48.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $45.12 and a one year high of $70.06. The company has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.44.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.