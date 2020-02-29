Employees Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,082 shares of company stock worth $6,356,333 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s stock opened at $240.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.92. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $167.78 and a one year high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $294.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.36.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

