Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 43,087 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 116.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,087 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.13% of American Assets Trust worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,750,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,452 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,104,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,487,000 after purchasing an additional 338,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,557,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,542,000 after purchasing an additional 53,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,363,000 after purchasing an additional 38,858 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 427,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

In other American Assets Trust news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,120,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,798.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 12,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $531,014.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.54. American Assets Trust, Inc has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.37.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.37). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Assets Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

