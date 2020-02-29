Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,000 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,767 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Splunk were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,267 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $147.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $107.16 and a 1 year high of $176.31.

SPLK has been the subject of several research reports. First Analysis cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.78.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total value of $478,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,515,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,313 shares of company stock valued at $6,805,577. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

