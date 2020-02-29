Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 270,308 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 270,308 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $53.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $279.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.19 and its 200 day moving average is $51.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.4171 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

