Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 37,245 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,245 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of CyrusOne worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at about $1,859,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 5.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in CyrusOne by 28.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 108,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 23,708 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 36.4% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 20.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 155,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,296,000 after acquiring an additional 26,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

CONE stock opened at $60.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day moving average of $68.32. CyrusOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

CONE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cowen raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.59.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $325,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,553.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,900,195 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

