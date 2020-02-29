Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 52,900 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,900 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,292,000 after acquiring an additional 31,519 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,567,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,122,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,401,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,814,000 after acquiring an additional 343,803 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 210.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after acquiring an additional 946,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,383,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $90.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.68 and its 200-day moving average is $97.69. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $77.66 and a one year high of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

