Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 7,000 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,029,000 after buying an additional 827,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,866,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,090,000 after buying an additional 491,590 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,584,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,553,000 after buying an additional 196,138 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 354.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,912,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,006,000 after buying an additional 1,492,187 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,606,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,303,000 after buying an additional 34,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $123.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.05. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $100.61 and a 52 week high of $141.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.06.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.57.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $1,308,330.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,166.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.