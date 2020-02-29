Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 72,370 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,370 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HST. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 59.7% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 44,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,743 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 40.5% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 182,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,011,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,351,000 after purchasing an additional 320,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 28.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,000,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,589,000 after purchasing an additional 441,269 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HST stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.06. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

