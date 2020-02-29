Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Short Interest Update

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 980,100 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the January 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

EIG stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.54. The stock had a trading volume of 303,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.85. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $38.13 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.91 million. Employers had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Employers will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

In related news, CEO Douglas D. Dirks sold 36,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,537,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,791,995.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.