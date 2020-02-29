Emx Royalty Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Update

Emx Royalty Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the January 30th total of 27,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 146,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emx Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emx Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $1,890,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emx Royalty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emx Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMX opened at $1.57 on Friday. Emx Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.12.

About Emx Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

