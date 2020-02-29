Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the January 30th total of 2,310,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days.

ENTA has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $608,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,592,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,417 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,053,000 after buying an additional 22,678 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTA stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $50.88. The stock had a trading volume of 308,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,228. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average of $62.02. The stock has a market cap of $992.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.02 and a quick ratio of 23.02. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $106.80.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.75 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

