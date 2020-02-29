Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Stake Raised by Horseman Capital Management Ltd

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Horseman Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enbridge from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Enbridge from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.41.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $37.43 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average is $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.00%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

