Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.60.

ECPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Encore Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 221.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.16. 1,056,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $347.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.11 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.