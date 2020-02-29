EncryptoTel [WAVES] Reaches Market Capitalization of $461,019.00 (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a total market capitalization of $461,019.00 and $248.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] launched on April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official website is encryptotel.com. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Trading

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the exchanges listed above.

